The company that runs England’s enormous Drax power station has quietly agreed to pay out a further $3.2m to settle air pollution claims against its wood pellet factories in the United States’ deep south, an Unearthed investigation has found.

Documents obtained by Unearthed show that late last month the company agreed two settlements of $1.6m apiece with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ), to settle a string of claims against two of its wood pellet plants in the state. It is the biggest settlement deal reached with the state’s environmental regulator for at least ten years.

The settlements – which relate to claims dating back to 2019 against pellet plants in the small communities of Bastrop, Louisiana, and Urania, Louisiana – come after Drax was fined $2.5m for air pollution violations in the neighbouring state of Mississippi.

That fine was levied after a Drax pellet plant in Gloster, Mississippi, was found to be emitting well over the legally permitted level of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), a class of air pollutants linked to cancer, breathing difficulties, and other health effects. Similar violations were at the centre of the claims against the Louisiana pellet mills.

Both the Gloster and Bastrop pellet mills are sited next to majority-Black communities with high poverty rates. American critics say that while Drax presents itself as green in the UK its operations have driven “environmental racism” in the US – allowing communities of colour to be disproportionately exposed to polluting industries.