How climate change is forcing Kenyan women to leave their homes behind

This story is a collaboration with gal-dem. You can read their story here.

When the worst drought in decades forced Susan Akal and her children to leave their home in Kibish, northwest Kenya in April, she didn’t know they would end up walking around 250 kilometres to find refuge. The continuous arid conditions had dried up the local pasture and water sources, killing most of the family’s goat herd.

Left with little access to food or water, Susan, who is in her thirties, felt she had no choice but to abandon the village with her children, leaving her husband behind to care for the remaining goats. Travelling south, from village to village and only as fast as the slowest child, they arrived three weeks later in Kalokol, a fishing town on the edge of Lake Turkana, Africa’s fourth largest lake.

“When the drought came, everyone had to fend for themselves,” she tells us with great difficulty in her voice, sitting by the lake’s jade waters, which lap around the wooden fishing boats. The sun beats down on the fishermen behind her, as they prepare to go out.

“Our friends and neighbours moved out of the country to find aid, but some remained and who knows what their next move will be? I feel as though my children and I would be living an awful life, if I remained back home. We would’ve ended up like our livestock.”

Reporting for gal-dem and Unearthed, we came to Turkana, Kenya’s most northwestern county, to interview women like Akal who have been displaced as a result of the most prolonged and severe drought that East Africa has seen in decades.

It is a cyclical tragedy caused by La Niña – a weather phenomenon that brings dry weather to East Africa – which is now being exacerbated by the climate crisis. Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia have all been hit hard by the drought, which has persisted for four rainfall seasons, and is expected to continue through a fifth this year. More than seven million livestock have died so far, leaving the people who depend on them vulnerable to starvation. Last year, Kenya’s then president, Uhuru Kenyatta, declared the situation “a national disaster”.

Internal migration linked to the climate crisis is far more common than cross-border migration, which is often the focus of simplistic media headlines and political narratives in the global north. And when people do cross borders, they are more likely to travel to neighbouring countries than to different continents.