JBS admits to buying almost 9,000 cattle from ‘one of Brazil’s biggest deforesters’

JBS is clearly still an attractive prospect for investors, too: financial institutions held $1.2 billion in shareholdings and bond holdings as of October 2022, according to data from Forests and Finance.

JBS’s largest US stakeholders are US asset managers, among them BlackRock, which currently holds $33m in shares and bonds.

In 2020, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink published an open letter pledging Blackrock would “position sustainability at the heart of investment strategy” of the company, the world’s biggest money manager. But in June this year, Fink said that asset managers shouldn’t be held responsible for damage to the planet caused by companies in their portfolios, telling Bloomberg he did not want to be “the environmental police”. BlackRock declined to comment on the record for this article.

The UK is also currently defining a new deforestation due diligence law, although, unlike the EU law, it neither extends to financial institutions nor includes legal deforestation. From 2018 – 2021 JBS received $172m in bond issuance credit from British bank Barclays.

Barclays and Santander were among the six banks to underwrite JBS’s $1 billion Sustainability-Linked Bond (SLB), which was issued in June 2021. SLBs – often known as “green bonds” – allow companies to raise cash to fund sustainable practices, and include targets linked to sustainability as a condition of the funding. But in practice, these targets – and the penalties for missing them – can be feeble.

JBS’s green bond was linked to reducing its scope 1 and 2 emissions: those produced directly from JBS-owned and controlled operations. But the vast majority of JBS’s supply chain – 90% — come from its scope 3 emissions, in its supply chain: the farms that provide it with beef. Even if JBS fails to meet the SLB’s targets, there is no clear penalty.

Banktrack reported that nearly $4.8 billion of orders were placed for the $1 billion issue and JBS itself reported that “the sustainability-linked bond was oversubscribed and resulted in the lowest borrowing cost in the company’s history.”

In July 2021, Santander released a statement, Santander and the Brazilian Amazon, which states it requires “conducting annual reviews of large companies involved in agribusiness” and places a “special focus” on areas that include regions that have seen fires or mass deforestation in recent years, and areas where the expansion of agriculture puts tropical forests or other vulnerable habitats at risk.

Santander told Unearthed that it could not comment on details relating to individual clients but was in “frequent contact with our beef processing clients on this matter.”

“We expect all our beef processing clients to have a fully traceable supply chain that is deforestation free by 2025. If this cannot be established, we will stop providing credit,” it added.

In 2014 Barclays signed up to a “zero net deforestation by 2020” BEI Soft Commodities Compact. But under this agreement, banks pledge to make requirements of their clients with operations in “palm oil, forestry, or soy” – not beef.

In a statement, Barclays said “We apply due diligence to clients with significant beef processing or cattle sourcing operations in South America, including reviewing progress in areas such as traceability of cattle supply chains, and commitments to address deforestation. We consider financing decisions on an entity by entity basis, taking into account our due diligence in relation to that entity and the proposed use of proceeds.”

JBS told Unearthed that it was “opportunistic and inappropriate” to link the “alleged fraudulent and criminal actions of Agropecuária Rio Preto Eireli” to international investors.

“JBS has an open and transparent relationship with its investors who are fully aware of our zero-tolerance policy for illegal deforestation in all Brazilian biomes, or any other illegal activity, associated with our supply chains, and our continuous efforts to strengthen our processes to avoid circumvention by bad-faith actors,” it said it an emailed statement.

“We are permanently in close dialogue with the market to communicate our efforts and share the obstacles that JBS and all companies in the same sector are facing in Brazil. Part of this challenge involves constantly updating and improving our socio-environmental due diligence to stop the attempts of criminal groups to circumvent our control, as was the case in question.”

Minerva is also heavily financed by foreign banks: From 2018-2022 the meatpacker received $853m in credit, including $64m from Spain’s Santander and $60m from the Netherlands’s Rabobank. The UK’s HSBC provided a further $64m.

HSBC’s Agricultural Commodities Policy states that “HSBC will not knowingly provide financial services to high-risk customers involved directly in or sourcing from suppliers involved in deforestation” and that “Global Businesses must investigate incidents of or credible allegations of policy breaches.”

In a statement, HSBC said: ​​“We proactively engage with and help our customers to ensure they operate in accordance with good international practice but end relationships with customers who do not comply with our policies. We are committed to tackling deforestation and will further evolve our policies and practices, in line with emerging best practice guidance.”

Currently, EU financial institutions have $39m invested in Minerva, with the overwhelming majority of this coming from two Dutch pension funds. Minerva’s biggest single investor is ABP, which holds $16m in Minerva shares and is also a major JBS investor, with $31m in shares and bonds. ABP is the national pension fund for employees in the government and education sectors. Its second biggest investor Pensioenfonds Zorg en Welzijn (PFZW), which provides pensions for the care and welfare sector and holds $15m in Minerva bonds.

In ABP’s publicly available Sustainable and Responsible Investment Policy 2020-2025 ABP states that by 2030 it should “be common practice for companies to have efficient and socially responsible natural resource supply chains.” But the statement includes no clear policy relating to deforestation.

ABP told Unearthed that it monitored JBS and Minerva closely and used its influence to hold them to account.

“Periodically, we evaluate whether JBS and Minerva still meet our increasing sustainability requirements, and whether they have taken sufficient steps forward. As soon as these organisations no longer, or too slowly, meet our sustainability requirements, we can decide at any time to no longer invest in the company.”

PFZW said it would look into the allegations made against Minerva and depending on the outcome, this could eventually lead to divestment. However it added:

“We take these allegations very seriously but also believe that by exercising our influence as investor, we can steer a company towards better practices. Therefore we generally prefer to remain invested rather than sell our shares/bonds to others that may not care about these issues.”