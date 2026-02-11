Sanctioned Russian icebreakers helped Glasgow shipping company bring gas to Europe

A Glasgow-based shipping company has relied on the assistance of sanctioned Russian icebreakers to transport over 700,000 tonnes of gas from the Arctic to Europe in the last month alone, an Unearthed investigation has found.

Seapeak operates six ‘ice-class’ tankers, capable of transporting huge cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) through frozen waters.

These vessels, which the company operates from its global LNG operations hub in Glasgow, are a major part of the fleet that brings gas to Europe from Yamal LNG, a giant plant in Russia’s Arctic circle.

But during the winter months, even ice-class tankers require assistance from icebreakers to navigate the frozen Siberian waters outside Yamal LNG’s port. In the journey’s first stage, tankers often sail in direct convoy with nuclear-powered icebreaker ships operated by Atomflot, a subsidiary of Russia’s nuclear agency that has been sanctioned by the EU and the UK.

Seapeak told BBC Scotland: “We comply with all applicable sanctions and regulations, and we do not have a contractual relationship with any third parties subject to EU sanctions.”

There is no suggestion that Seapeak has made direct payments to Atomflot, which would be a clear breach of sanctions. Instead it appears likely that Yamal LNG’s operator, Novatek, contracts Atomflot’s services.

But Seapeak has played a significant role in a trade that appears to earn millions of pounds a year for Atomflot: the Russian company charges an estimated £300,000 per journey for its icebreaking services, according to its parent company’s website.