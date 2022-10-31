It was meant to be a turning point in the struggle to reform the food systems driving climate change and the global obesity epidemic.

In early 2019, as part of a collaboration between Norway-based nonprofit EAT and British medical journal The Lancet, a team of world-leading scientists released a report that sought to answer a critical question: “Can we feed a future population of 10 billion people a healthy diet within planetary boundaries?”

Their answer: yes, but not without “transforming” our current eating habits.

In its ‘planetary health diet,’ the EAT-Lancet Commission made precise, carefully calculated, recommendations for what foods can be eaten, and in what quantities, if we are to feed a growing population whilst preventing climate breakdown and improving public health.

It was a prescription for more greens and more beans, with less sugar and much less meat.

Adopting the Commission’s advice would mean many people – particularly those in wealthy western countries like the United States – would have to drastically cut down on meat. North Americans, the report said, ate more than six times the recommended amount of red meat.

The report had a huge media impact, generating nearly 6,000 articles across 118 countries. The BBC called it “the flexitarian diet to feed 10 billion” while the New York Times described it as a set of “new diet guidelines to benefit people and the planet.”

The Commission went on the road, presenting its findings to governments and international institutions around the world. The report was showcased at the World Bank, featured prominently at the UN’s Food Systems Summit, and helped inform food policy changes in Canada, Indonesia and the European Union.

But the opposition from meat and dairy advocates was fierce.

Pro-meat pundits and livestock lobbyists lined up to criticise the findings. The World Health Organization was reportedly forced to pull out of sponsoring EAT-Lancet’s launch event after complaints from the Italian government; and politicians in key consumer countries like the US showed no enthusiasm for including sustainability goals in official dietary guidelines.

The backlash, however, was most intense online.

An analysis of the phenomenon, published later in The Lancet, described how a “digital countermovement” managed to “organise rapidly” around the hashtag #yes2meat in the days leading up to the report’s launch. This “new sceptical community,” the journal admits, was soon “dominating discussions about the EAT-Lancet report in intriguing and worrying ways”. While the report was positively received by mainstream media, it “also led to highly polarised debates online including misinformation, conspiracy theories and personal attacks”. The Lancet concluded that these online controversies showed how a “rapidly changing media landscape poses serious challenges to science communication on health and climate issues”.

The authors of this analysis presented the emergence of the #yes2meat opposition as organic and spontaneous. However, Unearthed has learned that working alongside and within that movement was a coordinated effort to mobilise scientists and academics against the report.

And the people who led this effort, and who later celebrated their success in a private report to their agribusiness funders, were not working for a corporate PR agency or a lobbying firm, but for a newly-formed academic institute at a prestigious US university.

The Clarity and Leadership for Environmental Awareness and Research (CLEAR) Center at the University of California Davis, was set up in 2019 under the leadership of Frank Mitloehner, a prominent agriculture academic who is frequently quoted in the media discussing greenhouse gas emissions from livestock. The centre publicly describes its purpose as to “help the animal agriculture sector operate more efficiently” in order to “meet the demands of a growing population while it lessens its impact on the environment and climate”. The centre acknowledges it has some close ties to agribusiness – including some industry funding for its work – but presents those ties as an academic virtue, arguing that “collaboration with animal agriculture is key” to its success.

But now, a major new Unearthed investigation has revealed that the centre’s links to the meat and dairy industries are much deeper and more ingrained than previously known. More than 100 pages of correspondence between the CLEAR Center and its agribusiness supporters – obtained by Unearthed under Freedom of Information laws – reveal how the centre’s structure was agreed through a memorandum of understanding between UC Davis and an offshoot of the American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) – a trade body whose members include some of the world’s biggest livestock and feed producers. The documents show how, under the terms set out in this agreement, industry groups have committed millions of dollars of funding for CLEAR’s work, and the centre has committed to maintaining an “advisory board” of 12 of its agribusiness funders, to provide “input and advice” on the “research and communications priorities of the industry”.

The documents also show that the centre’s industry backers considered its greatest benefit to be its ability – as an apparently independent, academically credible voice – to make a positive case to the wider world about meat and dairy’s environmental impact.

This communications role is the focus of CLEAR’s briefings to its agribusiness donors. In these briefings, CLEAR charts a campaign to have the industry’s climate footprint revised and outlines research designed to undermine plant-based alternatives to meat products; it also celebrates its role in the pushback against EAT-Lancet as an early success for the centre, crediting Mitloehner with launching “a massive campaign” that, alongside the #yes2meat social media message, “was successful in swaying undecided audiences away from the EAT-Lancet report.”

Responding to Unearthed’s findings, Walter Willet, a celebrated nutrition professor at Harvard University and lead author of the EAT-Lancet report, said: “It is rather shocking that UC Davis, which is a leading research institution, allows their name to give credibility to a coordinated disinformation campaign supported by the beef industry.”

Mitloehner told Unearthed: “The CLEAR Center works with the livestock sector to make it better for the environment. To suggest we’re doing anything other than that is a gross mischaracterization of what we do.”